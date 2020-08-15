BBNaija: Wathoni, Erica Clash Over Kiddwaya (Video)

Big Brother Naija season 5 housemates, Erica and Wathoni got into a fight over a comment made by the latter.
It all began when the housemates were talking about ladies who chase after men.
Nengi had said that she does not chase expect if she really likes the man.
Erica then chipped in saying, especially if it is the man that feels like girls come to them naturally.
Wathoni went ahead to say Kiddwaya didn’t chase any girl in this house.
Erica felt Wathoni was taking at dig at her and she demanded clarity but the latter refused to speak.
It is no news that Wathoni had a thing for Kiddwaya at the beginning of the show.
However, Kiddwaya chose to be with Erica.
Moments later, Erica approached Wathoni in the closet to ask her what she meant by the statement and why she doesn’t like her.
The situation escalated quickly as the duo began shouting at each other.
Wathoni almost caused a fight now ni sha… They were talking about ladies chasing guys and all that… Nengi said she does not chase expect if she really likes the dude. Erica then chipped in that especially if it is a guy that feels like girls come to them naturally. Then Wathoni went ahead to say that but Kiddwaya didnt chase any girl in this house. Erica then asked her what she was trying to say and that she should say it with her chest but Wathoni didn't talk again.