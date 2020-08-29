BBNaija: Trouble In Paradise As Erica Breaks Up With Kiddwaya

It appears Big Brother Naija Lockdown housemate, Erica has broken up with her love interest, Kiddwaya.

The actress approached the billionaire son in the closet area on Friday and she asked him where she stands in his life.

Kiddwaya, however, broke her heart when he said that he doesn’t have a reply.

The actress then involved other housemates, Trikytee and Prince in their conversation and she blasted Kiddwaya on the spot, calling him a spoiled brat.

Erica said;

Have a nice life. After all I had to say, he had nothing to say. That’s disrespectful. I’m tired of all the sex talk, I want more. Few options make him feel like he can do what he wants, like a spoiled brat. I’m bored, all he brings to the table is ”I”ll kiss your neck”, it has become boring.. No message is a message so i have gotten the message, i’m not stupid, i know i deserve more.. outside this house, i want him, he doesn’t want me but life goes on. Right now i am all about my career.

Watch the video below: