BBNaija: Throwback Photos Of Lucy Selling Roasted Plantain Emerges Online

Throwback photos of Big brother Naija 2020 housemate, Lucy Essien from her early years as a hustler has surfaced on social media.

The 30-year-old entrepreneur had once revealed that she sold roasted plantain alias ‘Boli’ in Abuja during her NYSC days.

The reality star made this disclosure during a ‘get to know me session’ with the housemates in the first week.

Information Nigeria recalls Lucy also became the second Head of House (HOH) in the second week of the ongoing reality show.

See the throwback photos below: