BBNaija: Praise Finally Reveals His Fiancée’s Actual Age

Newly-evicted BBNaija housemate, Praise has cleared the air on the controversy surrounding his fiancée’s age.

The reality TV star, in a recent interview, mentioned that he never revealed his fiancée age to BrightO.

Information Nigeria recalls BrightO was caught on camera telling Kiddwaya that Praise’s fiancée is over 60-years-old.

The dancer, who was evicted from the show on Sunday, said BrightO must have overheard him telling Lucy about it when she said that she could never date a younger man.

The father of one said his fiancé was offended by the innocuous statement and he disclosed that she is 42-years-old.

Speaking about Erica and Kiddwaya’s brewing love affair, he said he doesn’t know if something deep is going on between them.

Watch the video below: