BBNaija: Ozo Asks Nengi Why Kiddwaya Unzipped Her Dress In The Toilet (Video)

BBNaija housemate, Ozo spoke to his love interest, Nengi about a toilet incident that occurred on Saturday.

Apparently, he saw another male housemate, Kiddwaya unzipping Nengi’s outfit in the toilet area and this didn’t sit well with him.

While having a conversation at the HoH lounge, Nengi explained that it was just a mere coincidence that they were both at that spot at the same time.

The curvy model said nothing was going on, and that she needed someone to help her with her zip because she wanted to pee.

Nengi also told Ozo that Kiddwaya is just like her brother and nothing more.

