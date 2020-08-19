BBNaija: Neo Surprises Vee On Her Birthday (Video)

Big Brother Naija ‘Lockdown’ housemate, Vee has been surprised on her birthday by her love interest in the ‘Lockdown’ house, Neo. The musician turns a year older on August 19.

In a short video making the rounds online, Vee can be seen distracted by the other housemates as Neo walks to her back holding a cake and flowers.

Neo does not make a sound until he is sure that Vee is engrossed in the conversation with Praise.

Just when Vee does not seem to notice what is going on around her, Praise stares at Neo which also causes her to turn her back only to meet Neo standing behind her with cake and flowers. She smiles happily.

Also, her siblings have wished her a happy birthday via a short video on her official Twitter page. Fans have observed the striking resemblance among the siblings.

