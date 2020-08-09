BBNaija: Nengi Hits 20K Followers On Twitter

Big Brother Naija ‘Lockdown’ housemate, Nengi, has just hit 20,000 followers on Twitter. This feat is being celebrated by her fans with the hashtag #PartyWithNengi.

Nengi has constantly dominated Twitter trends for her behaviour in the house. Nigerians on Twitter often express how they feel about her. Information Nigeria recalls that she was labelled an ‘alpha female’ and ‘queen of content’ this season.

Also, notable celebrities and former Big Brother Naija housemates have shared their view on Nengi.

Mavin Records singer, Korede Bello had earlier tweeted about her. He wrote via his official Twitter handle:

“This Nengi babe fresh sha”.

Another Twitter user with the handle @ultimate_kombo has praised Nengi for her self-control. He wrote:

“Watching how Nengi is respecting her self and her body and keeping to her principles even with alcohol in her system, is just making me Stan her even harder. I love a girl who possesses self control. #bbnaija”

