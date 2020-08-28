BBNaija: Laycon Releases ‘Senseless’ Song; Hits 500K Followers On Instagram

Current Big Brother Naija ‘Lockdown’ housemate, Laycon, has dropped a new single titled ‘Senseless’.

Taking to Twitter, the hashtag #SenselessByLaycon has been the dominant trend.

‘Senseless’ was produced by Finito. Earlier, Laycon had dropped his EP, ‘Who Is Laycon?’

Information Nigeria recalls that Laycon’s EP recently hit 1 million streams. This feat was celebrated by his teeming fans known as ‘The Icons’.

The lockdown housemate has hit 500,000 followers on Instagram. He becomes the second ‘Lockdown’ housemate to hit 500,000 followers on Instagram. The first housemate to achieve those numbers is Nengi.

Reports also have it that he gained such a number of followers in just six weeks as a confirmed housemate, considering that his followers was just at 3,000 when he entered the house.

See Laycon’s tweet and proof below: