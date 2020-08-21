BBNaija: I Have Missed My Period, Vee Tells Neo (Video)

Big Brother Naija Lockdown housemate, Vee was recently seen complaining to her love interest, Neo about her missing ‘period’.
The BBNaija couple are currently the topic of discussion on Twitter.
Neo jokingly told Vee that she looks pregnant but the latter threatened to deal with him while they were in the kitchen area on Thursday.
Vee said;
“I’ve missed my period. You should be scared.”
Neo replied saying;
“I’m a 26yr old man, I’m Neo, I’m a reality Tv star. I got you. You probably just miscalculated so don’t be scared.”
Watch the video below:
