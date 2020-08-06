BBNaija: ‘I Can’t Stop Flirting’, Kiddwaya Tells Nengi

BBNaija housemate, Kiddwaya was seen telling Nengi about how Erica ended things between them.

The billionaire son admitted that Erica is a good person but he didn’t come to the House with the intention of having a relationship or anything serious.

Kiddwaya explained that Erica gets upset whenever she sees him hanging around other ladies in the House.

“I’m just a very friendly person and sometimes I flirt with ladies just for fun,” he explained.

Nengi blamed herself for the breakup as she stated that she didn’t know they were attached unless she would’ve removed herself from the picture.

The ex-beauty queen also said she was going to keep her distance.

In her words;

“I know that I’m the cause of the trouble in your family. I’ll keep my distance.”

Kiddwaya, however, disagreed and said he is not going to marry anyway so he doesn’t think she is the reason.

The reality star then told Nengi that she is the female version of him but the latter still insisted that she was the cause of the breakup because she is always all over him.

Kiddwaya discouraged the idea as he said that he is flirtatious in nature and he isn’t willing to change.

Watch the video below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CDidmITA9c0/?igshid=rcvm44fe3p45