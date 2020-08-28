BBNaija: Housemates Discuss About Kiddwaya’s Story

Some of BBNaija housemates sat down in the garden on Thursday to discuss about their wager challenge.

The housemates were tasked to produce an artwork which is dedicated to a very special person in their lives.

Each of them also spoke about the inspiration behind the art piece, who it is dedicated to and why they consider that person a superhero.

When it got to Kiddwaya’s turn, he started off by appreciating his father as he shared stories of some his acts of services to others.

The billionaire’s son said his father, Terry Waya had polio and his mother didn’t send him to school.

The BBNaija housemate also said that his father ran away from home to Kaduna state at the age of 16 but later returned to build a house for his mother after three years.

The reality TV star shared the story of how his father marked his 40th birthday in 2001 in the United Kingdom.

Kiddwaya also described his father as a loyal man as he mentioned that he has helped people to become governors and senators.

Some of the housemates found his story quite hilarious.

Laycon mentioned that people outside would have looked up Kiddwaya’s family on the internet to confirm the credibility of his story.

The rapper also stated that there are things better left unsaid on national television even if it’s true.

Read Also: BBNaija: TolaniBaj Confronts Prince For Not Hugging Her Before Going To Bed (Video)

Watch the video below: