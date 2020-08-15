‘BBNaija Girls Know Nothing About Peace And Unity’, Says Ice Prince

Nigerian rapper, Ice Prince Zamani, has taken to his official Twitter page to share his take on the constant fights among the female housemates in the Big Brother Naija ‘Lockdown’ house.

The rapper tweeted:

“Yoooo @Praiz8 omo the girls in this BBN tho dem no know about peace and unity??? I Dey pity the homies wallahi”

Information Nigeria recalls that Vee and Wathoni had an argument over bed space. Also, Lucy and Nengi clashed after the live eviction show on Sunday, August 9.

Also, Erica and Wathoni had a clash over Kiddwaya on Friday night. The latest clash is between Kaisha and Nengi.

See his tweet below: