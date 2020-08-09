BBNaija: ‘Erica Tried To Kiss Me – Laycon Tells Praise (Video)

BBNaija housemate, Erica had too much to drink at the party on Saturday as she was seen dancing intimately with her colleague, Laycon.

This video compilation clearly shows laycon fighting so hard to steal a kiss while Erica kept dodging. Seeing is believing. Guardian of the galaxy my foot #BBNaija pic.twitter.com/CChQkg00Gv — MrFrank (@fcmediaz) August 9, 2020

After the party, Erica went to bed with the help of some of the Housemates including Dorathy, Lucy, Laycon and Tolanibaj as she was clearly under the influence of alcohol.

Laycon then had a conversation with Praise where he revealed that Erica had tried to kiss him on dance floor and he didn’t want her to sleep with Kiddwaya on the same bed so they don’t end up having sex.

According to Laycon, Erica had also said somethings about trying to avoid Kiddwaya in her drunken state to avoid doing things she’ll regret doing on national television.

While making his point, the rapper kept stressing on the fact that Erica should sleep in his room so he can keep an eye on her, maybe even sleep on Kaisha’s bed instead.

However, Praise disagreed with Laycon as he pointed out that she has a man and he should stop involving himself to avoid getting hurt.

It’s no news that Laycon has feelings for Erica, who is attracted to Kiddwaya.

The actress was also seen kissing her love interest, Kiddwaya in the presence of the rapper.

#BBNaijialockdown2020

Laycon dey treat Erica like egg, Kidd dey fry am😂😂… This life no balance💔😂 But why 💔💔💔😫 pic.twitter.com/B427H1QBkr — Evangelist Yuckskhalifa (@Yucks_san) August 8, 2020

Read Also: BBNaija: Fans Clash Over Love Triangle Involving Laycon, Erica, Kiddwaya

Vee was also seen drowning herself in some alcohol at the party but Neo came to the rescue.

Watch the video clips below: