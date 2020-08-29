BBNaija: Erica Seeks Solace With Laycon After Breaking Up With Kiddwaya

BBNaija housemate, Erica and Laycon were caught on camera hugging passionately after the former broke up with her love interest, Kiddwaya.

This comes after the duo had an intense conversation regarding the incident that happened on Sunday during the live eviction.

After their conversation, Laycon planted a few kisses on his fellow housemate’s face before they embraced each other.

The rapper was also heard apologizing to Erica.

When she asked why he was sorry, he replied, “I don’t know but I’m sorry,” as they continued holding each other tightly.

Watch the video below: