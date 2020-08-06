BBNaija: Erica Breaks Up With Kiddwaya (Video)

BBNaija housemate, Erica has told her love interest, Kiddwaya that they need to go back to just being friends and nothing more.

Erica mentioned that she needs to have her head in the game without any man’s distractions.

Although, the actress admitted that she enjoyed all their cuddles and intimate moments but she just wants to focus on her game and career.

Moments before, it seemed Erica got upset after seeing Kiddwaya and Nengi flirting after the rehearsals even though she had previously warned him against it.

Read Also: BBNaija: ‘Nengi Went Into The Shower With Ozo And Invited Trickytee’ – Evicted Housemate, Ka3na

Watch the video below: