BBNaija: Dorathy Advises Laycon On How To Handle His Feelings For Erica

BBNaija housemate, Dorathy has advised Laycon on the best way to handle his feelings for Erica.

Ever since the rapper became attracted to Erica, he has continually sought the advice of other housemates on what to do about it.

In the beginning, the rapper had been reluctant to express his feelings for the actress but decided to do so after Bright O advised him to shoot his shot in the penultimate week.

However, Erica revealed she is physically attracted to Kiddwaya even though she shares a mental connection with Laycon.

On Wednesday, the rapper was seen in the garden discussing about the same topic with Dorathy.

Laycon told Dorathy about how he plans on distancing himself from Erica which she kicked against.

“If something is going to happen it’s going to happen naturally without pressure,” Dorothy told Laycon.

“But don’t tell her you don’t want to talk to her for a while because that’s you pushing her to start hanging with Kidd or whoever she’s talking to.

“Don’t do that it’s risky because you will still be here and you’re pushing her and what if she gets comfortable with the person”, she added.

Watch the video below: