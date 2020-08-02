BBNaija: ‘Brighto Deserves To Stay Till The End’ – Singer Praiz

Nigerian Singer, Praiz says Big Brother Naija ‘Lockdown’ housemate, Brighto deserves to stay in the house till the last day.

This is because of the way the BBNaija housemate has entertained viewers.

BrightO has not tried to get into a relationship with any of the female housemates. Rather, he is being friendly towards them.

Brighto has quickly established himself as a platonic friend to the female housemates. The male housemates also go to him for advice.

He also jokes about starting a company called ‘BrightO Consulting Services’.

BrightO has made himself the shoulder to cry on in the house. This is why Praiz thinks he deserves to stay till the grand finale of the show.

See Praiz’s post below: