BBNaija: Biggie Issues Strike To Erica, TolaniBaj, Kiddwaya, Ozo

Biggie is back from his vacation and he has meted out punishments on some of the disobedient housemates.

On Sunday, Big Brother issued strike to Erica, Kiddwaya, TolaniBaj and Ozo for flouting the rules.

Biggie said the housemates take rules against whispering with levity and he read out the rule book.

Ozo and Erica received a strike each for whispering and talking in codes.

For disregarding the rules against the use of the Head of House lounge, TolaniBaj and Erica are given a strike each.

TolaniBaj was found guilty of not sleeping in the room reserved for the HoH and his deputy while Erica slept in the lounge until 3am which is forbidden because she is only a guest.

Both housemates are also barred from taking part in the HOH games next week.

The duo can neither partake or be chosen as deputy.

One more strike for Erica and she is out of the game.

Kiddwaya, who is currently the Head of House, failed to manage the house while Biggie was away and he also disobeyed the rules.

The billionaire son has been barred from participating in HOH games for two weeks and he was issued a strike.

Biggie said he has noticed that all housemates took part in breaking the rules so they are also barred from boiling water to baths.

The housemate also failed their wager task even though they performed well.

Biggie said their flouting of rules affected their chances of winning the wager.

Praise is announced as winner of the Friday arena games but he will not be pampered.

Watch the video below: