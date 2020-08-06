Basketmouth Celebrates Daughter On Her 9th Birthday

By
Amaka Odozi
-
Basket mouth and his daughter
Basket mouth and his daughter

Nigerian comedian, Basketmouth, has taken to his Instagram page to celebrate his youngest daughter, Janelle on her 9th birthday.

Taking to the photo-sharing app, the comedian flooded his timeline with adorable photos of his daughter with a witty caption which reads;

HAPPY BIRTHDAY JANELLE!!!
To my beautiful, lovely, charming daughter…AGE IN GRACE.
DADDY ❤️ YOU.
Please tell your SONS to STAY AWAY!
I HAVE A LOADED BIG GUN.
Ohoooooo!!!! I don talk finish. 🚶🏿‍♂️🚶🏿‍♂️

The comedian has his first daughter named Amy with an ex.

See his full post below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CDiqkGCjEOf/?igshid=p7xo19l27ffg

