Basketmouth Celebrates Daughter On Her 9th Birthday

Nigerian comedian, Basketmouth, has taken to his Instagram page to celebrate his youngest daughter, Janelle on her 9th birthday.
Taking to the photo-sharing app, the comedian flooded his timeline with adorable photos of his daughter with a witty caption which reads;
“HAPPY BIRTHDAY JANELLE!!!
To my beautiful, lovely, charming daughter…AGE IN GRACE.
DADDY ❤️ YOU.
Please tell your SONS to STAY AWAY!
I HAVE A LOADED BIG GUN.
Ohoooooo!!!! I don talk finish. 🚶🏿♂️🚶🏿♂️”
The comedian has his first daughter named Amy with an ex.
See his full post below:
