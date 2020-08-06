Basketmouth Celebrates Daughter On Her 9th Birthday

Nigerian comedian, Basketmouth, has taken to his Instagram page to celebrate his youngest daughter, Janelle on her 9th birthday.

Taking to the photo-sharing app, the comedian flooded his timeline with adorable photos of his daughter with a witty caption which reads;

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY JANELLE!!!

To my beautiful, lovely, charming daughter…AGE IN GRACE.

DADDY ❤️ YOU.

Please tell your SONS to STAY AWAY!

I HAVE A LOADED BIG GUN.

Ohoooooo!!!! I don talk finish. 🚶🏿‍♂️🚶🏿‍♂️”

The comedian has his first daughter named Amy with an ex.

See his full post below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CDiqkGCjEOf/?igshid=p7xo19l27ffg