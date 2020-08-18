Barack Obama Releases His 2020 Summer Playlist; WizKid, Burna Boy, Davido Make List

Former President of the United States of America, Barack Obama, has released his Summer Playlist for 2020. His Summer Playlist has become a yearly tradition.

The Former President took to his official Twitter page on Monday night to share the list with the caption:

“Over the past few months, I’ve spent a lot of time listening to music with my family. I wanted to share some of my favorites from the summer – including songs from some of the artists at this week’s @DemConvention. Hope you enjoy it.”

On the list, notable Nigerian musicians are present. WizKid’s single ‘Smile’ featuring H.E.R. is included on the list. Burna Boy is included as a featured artist on Jorja Smith’s ‘Be Honest’. Davido and fast-rising singer, Tems, are also included as featured artists on the remix of ‘Know Your Worth’ by Khalid & Disclosure.

See the list and Twitter post below: