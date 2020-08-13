Anambra Gov, Obiano Suspends 12 Monarchs For Visiting Buhari

Governor of Anambra State, Willie Obiano has suspended 12 monarchs for visiting President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja.

Recall that Obiano had suspended monarch of Ukwulu, Igwe Peter Uyanwa, over alleged petitions from his community.

In a new development, according to a statement, the monarchs were suspended for embarking on a visit to President Muhammadu Buhari without consultation or approval from the Government.

Also Read: No Face Mask, Pay N10,000 – Obiano

The Commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Community Affairs, Mr Greg Obi made this known in a new circular.

The suspension letter was copied to Obi of Onitsha, Alfred Achebe as chairman of the Council in Anambra; Commissioner of Police and the State Director, Directorate of security services DS.

The affected monarchs are: Igwe Alex Edozieuno of Mkpunando; Igwe Mark Anthony Okonkwo of Alor; Igwe Chukuwma Bob Vincent Orji of Ezinifite; Igwe Engr G.B.C Mbakwe of Abacha; Igwe Chijioke Nwankwo of Nawfia; Igwe Nkeli Nelly of Igbariam;Igwe Anthony Onyekwere of Owelle; Igwe A. N Onwuneme of Ikenga; Igwe Simon Ikechukwu Chidubem of Umumbo; Igwe S. O Uche of Ezira; Igwe Dr Emeka Ilouno of Ifitedunu and Igwe Peter Ikegbunem Udoji of Eziagulu Otu.