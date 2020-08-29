After Disappointing Himself, Fani-Kayode Apologises For Insulting Journalist In Calabar

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has again apologised for his verbal attack on Daily Trust journalist in Cross River.

This new apology came hours after the Akwa Ibom chapter of the Nigerian Union of Journalist (NUJ) order a boycott of his press conference in the State.

Also Read: BREAKING: Akwa Ibom NUJ Boycotts Fani-Kayode’s Press Conference

The union made the order as a show of support for Eyo Charles, the Daily Trust journalist verbally attacked by the former minister.

Speaking on Friday during a press conference at the Government House in Uyo, the ex-minister said he disappointed himself and everyone, noting that his reaction was undefendable.

“I’m deeply sorry for the manner I reacted to the said reporter. I was too hard on him. The question was mischievous, but I fell for it,” he said.

“I should have been smarter than that. I am using this opportunity to reach out to him, and I hope he will be kind enough to forgive me.”

“I disappointed myself, my family and friends, my colleagues, and even my bosses, those who hold me in high esteem.

“I have regrets, it was not my finest day. No leader or public figure should ever react like that. I disappointed myself. I deeply regret it and I believe it will never happen again.”