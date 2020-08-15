Actress Didi Ekanem Acquires New Car; Encourages Women

Nigerian actress, Didi Ekanem, took to her Instagram page to show off newly-acquired ride and she also offered some words of encouragement to her female followers.

The actress, who gifted herself a multi-million naira SUV ahead of her birthday, narrated how her years of hard work eventually paid off.

Ekanem wrote;

“You can get everything you want if you work hard for it. Y’all have seen my journey with @shop_odot since 2017 till date. the past 4 years has been an intense journey of hard work, sacrifices, savings, planning, pressure, sleepless night and all. Today, I stand to say that it is paying off. Without taking away the glory from God cos He alone can make this possible. And to any woman who ever thinks that achievement is impossible without a man, I say, it is possible. EARLY BIRTHDAY GIFT TO MYSELF.”

