Actress Adesua Etomi Shares Stunning New Photo On Instagram

Nigerian actress, Adesua Etomi uploaded a stunning photo of herself via her Instagram page and it has garnered heaps of compliments and likes.

In the photo, the movie star could be seen wearing an Adire outfit and a pair of slippers.

Taking to the photo-sharing app, Adesua revealed she finally stepped out of her home after being indoors for months due to the covid-19 pandemic.

The actress, who is also the wife of popular singer, Banky W captioned the post;

“Sunshine meets sunshine.

Uhm, so…I finally left my house.”

