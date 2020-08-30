Abuja Trip: Ngige Calls For Banishment Of 12 Suspended Anambra Monarchs

Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, has called on the Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano, to banish the 12 monarchs that went to Abuja without government’s authorization.

Recall that some weeks ago, Obiano suspended 12 monarchs for visiting President Muhammdu Buhari without the State Government’s permission.

The Minister expressed that oil magnate, Prince Arthur Eze that led them to the trip should also be punished accordingly, for sabotage.

But Ngige in a telephone interview with journalists on Saturday said the suspension was not enough punishment.

He urged the State Government to relocate the suspended monarchs to ensure peace in their communities.