Yoruba Actor Kunle Afod Mourns Death Of Yusuf Satia

Yoruba actor, Kunle Afod took to his Instagram page on Tuesday to announce the death and mourn the loss of his colleague, Yusuf Satia.
The actor shared a photo of Satia as he expressed his sadness over the news.
Afod captioned the post with the words;
“So sad to hear this …
RIP
Yusuf satia
Is gone…
Tried so much to see you this year and celebrate you but it was aborted…
Continue to rest on”
The cause of the actor’s death is yet to be known.
See his post below: