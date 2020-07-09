Wike Sacks Perm Sec For Flouting COVID-19 Guidelines

Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike has announced the immediate sack of a permanent secretary in the state, Mr Sunny Okere for flouting and obstructing the enforcement of Covid-19 guidelines.
Wike, while making the announcement via his official Twitter handle noted that the sack would serve as a deterrent to other public officers who wish to be ‘irresponsible.’
He tweeted, “The Permanent Secretary, Mr. Sunny Okere has been sacked with immediate effect for flouting and obstructing the enforcement of the guidelines.
“This would serve as a lesson to all other public officers who may wish to be irresponsible.”
July 9, 2020