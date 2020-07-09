Wike Sacks Perm Sec For Flouting COVID-19 Guidelines

Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike has announced the immediate sack of a permanent secretary in the state, Mr Sunny Okere for flouting and obstructing the enforcement of Covid-19 guidelines.

Wike, while making the announcement via his official Twitter handle noted that the sack would serve as a deterrent to other public officers who wish to be ‘irresponsible.’

Read Also: Your Dollar Will Not Work In Edo State – Wike Tells Ganduje

He tweeted, “The Permanent Secretary, Mr. Sunny Okere has been sacked with immediate effect for flouting and obstructing the enforcement of the guidelines.

“This would serve as a lesson to all other public officers who may wish to be irresponsible.”