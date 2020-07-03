Why Buhari Didn’t Deal With Fayose, Wike – Adesina

The presidential aide on media and publicity, Femi Adesina says President Muhammadu Buhari decided not to deal with the duo of former governor of Ekiti state, Ayodele Fayose as well as Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike despite their “anti-Buhari tendency” because of his figure as ‘father of the nation.’

Wike made major headlines recently when he publicly appreciated the President for approving the refund of N78.9bn to Rivers for the repair of federal roads.

Speaking via a new statement on Friday, Adesina described the recent action of Governor Wike as one that was in a “completely different direction compared to what he had always said of President Muhammadu Buhari”.

Adesina wrote, “The Wike we knew was either usually crying wolf where there was none, alleging that the Federal Government wanted to kill him, or claiming that he was not answerable to the central government at Abuja in any way, or even pontificating that the President and his political party, the All Progressives Congress, had failed the country in diverse ways.

“If not for the maturity, and the avuncular attitude of President Buhari to all state governors, it would have been easy for one to conclude that he and Wike were enemies. Forsworn ones.

“There was also the then Ekiti State Governor, Ayo Fayose, who had formed a tag team with Wike in the anti-Buhari tendency. The President could have dealt with them in many ways, either overtly or covertly, but he let them be. He was a father ready to tolerate his many children, irrespective of their differing idiosyncrasies, propensities and predilections.”