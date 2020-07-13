We Strangulate Victims, Sell Sim Cards N2000 ― Traffic Robbers Reveal

The operatives of the Rapid Response Squad, RRS, of the Lagos State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of two traffic robbers who confessed that they strangulate their victims trapped in traffic in some parts of the state.

According to the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Elkana Bala, he said a powdery substance used to shatter glasses of victims’ vehicles and different telephones stolen from victims were recovered from the suspects.

He gave their names as Tunde Olaiya, 24, and Tokunbo Omotola, 26.

He further revealed that they were discovered to be ex-convicts. They revealed also that members of the gang were scattered in different areas in the state that are prone to traffic.

They mentioned places like Oshodi-Oke, Ojodu Berger, Ikeja, 7up, Kara bridge, Mile 12, and Ojota bridge as their operation areas.

Olaiya revealed that “Bolaji Nigga and I are in charge of Ojodu-Berger axis.

“We strangulate victims during operation. We do not collect cars, only phones, and cash. We operate at night, between 8 pm and 10 pm, when there is traffic. The last victim we strangulated was a man who was alone in his car. We collected his iPhone X and disappeared before he could recover”

On his part, Omotola, said: “ I was arrested at Oshodi Oke. At night I attack motorists trapped in traffic and during the day I pickpocket. My robbery points are 7Up, Ojodu Berger; Kara Bridge, Oshodi, Mile 12 and Ojota Bridge.

“When we collect the phones, we would remove the sims and sell them to the receivers at N2000 each. We sell phones separately. I have been in this business since 2017”.

The also disclosed that the stolen phones were reportedly being taken to other members of the gang, who hack victims’ accounts through the sim cards when they were intercepted by the operatives.