Ultimate Love Winners, Rosemary Afuwape And Onyeoachi Ucheagwu Celebrate 3 Months Old Relationship

Ultimate Love reality TV show winner, Rosemary Afuwape is celebrating three months with her paired up lover, Onyeoachi Ucheagwu.

The former housemates took to social media to celebrate each other as they shared photos of themselves together.

The show which was completed three months ago had the two lovebirds paired up and they are celebrating three months with fans and followers.

READ ALSO – Ultimate Love Star, Arnold Reacts To Claims That He Stole From Hotel

Sharing photos from a photo session they had, they both declared their undying love for each other.

See Post Here: