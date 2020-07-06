TVC Presenter Morayo Afolabi-Brown Receives Heartwarming Surprise From Hubby On Her 40th Birthday

Television Continental (TVC) presenter, Mrs Morayo Afolabi Brown, has received a heartwarming birthday surprise from her husband, Mr Brown Kabiti.
The media personality, who is one of the hosts on early morning talk show “Your view”, took to her Instagram page to also recount how she survived a near-death experience that left metals in her thighs till date.
The presenter turned 40 years on Monday and she revealed her husband organized a shoot for her with celebrity photographer, TY Bello.
It didn’t end there as Mr Kabiti also composed a beautiful song with his wife’s name, Morayo.
Sharing a glimpse of the video via Instagram, the talk show moderator revealed her husband only informed her about the love song while they were on their way for her birthday photoshoot.
In her words;
“On our way to our photo shoot on June 24th, Femi broke the news to me that he wrote me a song. He had also asked @tybello to record the photo shoot so it could be used for a music video. TY rewrote the chorus and got @temiloluwafilms to produce it. Also @joshbowale made the instrumentals. I heard the full song on Saturday and refused to watch the video until it premiered on YourView. You can listen to the full version on YouTube. Check the link in my bio and tell me what you think about the song.
#morayoat40“
MORAYO AFOLABI BROWN AT 40 (Part 1): I love to love you every single day .. it's like dreaming while I'm wide awake .. it's been long since I wrote a romantic song but it was so easy .. I was surrounded by plenty of it . Morayo and Femi Afolabi- Brown brought their sweet sweet romance into our space and changed every thing about how we make portraits . I've never had a client request to perform a song for his beautiful wife for her birthday as part of the session .. Listening to him talk about her with so much passion on the phone made me assume that they were clearly newly weds but alas these two had been together for ten years with 4 children ( with a set of ibejis o) So we just took the plunge and followed him …. this was the first shoot where our two gifts had to come to play at the same time .. creating magical portraits of @morayobrown in one space .. while @brown_kabiti passionately sang his heart out serenading his wife in another .. The day climaxed in a beautiful shoot together as the images created visuals for his birthday love song. This shoot reminds me yet again ;that love is the essence of our lives ..I have learnt a lot from these two lovebirds .. that to truly enjoy life ..we must love completely .. truly and passsionately ..in a way that seasons the lives of those we are given with joy .. plenty of it . Like Femi Afolabi brown ..who put his heart and soul into creating this beautiful video to celebrate his wife today …May we all sing MORAYOOOO.. May we all find joy and blessings that only true love brings for the rest of our lives …. Happy birthday Mrs Brown .Thank you for inspiring such a beautiful experience. It really was a joy photographing you and getting to know your beautiful family . May the blessing of God your father continue to pour out over you all .. have the best day ever. Song – I’ve found Joy Written and composed by @tybello Additional Composition by @adikamusic Produced by @joshbowale Background Vocals by @adikamusic @moyor_mo @pelmar07 Keys by @joshbowale Guitar by @solary2000 Mixed by @chuks.music Filmed by @temiloluwafilms and @adelodun_ Edited by @temiloluwafilms Makeup by @bimpeonakoya Hair by @ha