TVC Presenter Morayo Afolabi-Brown Receives Heartwarming Surprise From Hubby On Her 40th Birthday

Television Continental (TVC) presenter, Mrs Morayo Afolabi Brown, has received a heartwarming birthday surprise from her husband, Mr Brown Kabiti.

The media personality, who is one of the hosts on early morning talk show “Your view”, took to her Instagram page to also recount how she survived a near-death experience that left metals in her thighs till date.

The presenter turned 40 years on Monday and she revealed her husband organized a shoot for her with celebrity photographer, TY Bello.

It didn’t end there as Mr Kabiti also composed a beautiful song with his wife’s name, Morayo.

Sharing a glimpse of the video via Instagram, the talk show moderator revealed her husband only informed her about the love song while they were on their way for her birthday photoshoot.

In her words;

“On our way to our photo shoot on June 24th, Femi broke the news to me that he wrote me a song. He had also asked @tybello to record the photo shoot so it could be used for a music video. TY rewrote the chorus and got @temiloluwafilms to produce it. Also @joshbowale made the instrumentals. I heard the full song on Saturday and refused to watch the video until it premiered on YourView. You can listen to the full version on YouTube. Check the link in my bio and tell me what you think about the song.

#morayoat40“

Watch the video below: