Tonto Dikeh’s Ex-Husband, Olakunle Churchill Speaks On Loyalty

Olakunle Churchill, the ex-husband of Tonto Dikeh, has spoken on the importance of loyalty.

Sharing a photo of himself and actress Rosy Meurer, the business entrepreneur wrote that loyalty is both important in business and personal life.

Recall that shortly after their marriage packed up, Tonto accused Rosy of having an affair with Churchill, an allegation Rosy has since denied.

Sharing a photo of himself and Rosy on Instagram, the business entrepreneur wrote: ”Loyalty is important in both business and our personal lives”

