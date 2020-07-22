Tiwa Savage Buys Customized Diamond Necklace For Son On His 5th Birthday (Video)

Tiwa Savage and her son, Jamil
Popular Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage took to her Instagram page to celebrate her son, Jamil Balogun on his 5th birthday.

The single mother of one spared no expense as she she purchased a customized diamond necklace for her son and she also showed off his personalized party packs which will be distributed among his peers.

The singer’s post
The singer also uploaded a video clip which captures the moment she woke her bundle of joy up on the morning of his birthday.

In a follow-up post, Savage sang a birthday song for her son.

Watch the video clips below:

