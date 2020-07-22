Temi Otedola Takes Mr Eazi On Vacation To Celebrate His 29th Birthday

Popular Nigerian singer, Mr Eazi celebrated his 29th birthday in style as his girlfriend, Temi Otedola flew him out to Monaco for a romantic getaway.

The ‘Doyin’ singer made this known via Twitter after he uploaded photos of himself and Temi, whom he referred to as “wifey”, posing together in their luxury apartment.

Mr Eazi retweeted the photos and he wrote;

‘Got Flewweeeeeeeedddd out by the Wifey!!!!’

The musician also posted a cute video of himself cutting his birthday cake.

Read Also: Omoni Oboli’s Husband Shows Off Dance Moves On 50th Birthday (Video)

See his post below: