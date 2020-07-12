Teebillz Shares Loved-Up Video With Mystery Woman

By
Amaka Odozi
-
Teebillz

Popular music executive, Tunde Balogun, also known Teebillz, was recently spotted having the time of his life with a mystery woman at a gathering.

It appears the music executive has moved on and he has found love again.

Taking to his Instagram, Teebillz shared a photo of himself looking down at a lady who put her derrière on display.

Teebillz also uploaded a video showing the moment he laid between the legs of the mystery lady with a cigar in his mouth.

Read Also: DJ Cuppy Shares Expectations For Her Ex-Boyfriend With Her Forthcoming Album

See his post below:

The music executive’s post
The music executive’s post

View this post on Instagram

Chai! See TeeBillz with my spec. See hips.

A post shared by Tunde Ednut (@tundeednut) on

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here