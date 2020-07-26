Taylor Swift’s Fans Mock Kanye West Over ‘Mental Breakdown’

Rapper and fashion entrepreneur, Kanye West has been dragged by fans of singer, Taylor Swift after he failed to drop his much talked about album this week amid reports of a deteriorating relationship between him and his wife, Kim Kardashian.

Kanye has been in the news a lot this week due to his twitter meltdown where he revealed he has been trying to divorce Kim and antics he pulled off during his presidential rally last Sunday.

Despite pleas by his wife Kim urging fans to respect his privacy since he suffers from mental health issues, music enthusiasts and fans are saying that Kanye always suffers ‘meltdown’ on Twitter whenever he is about to drop an album.

It was gathered that this disses sprung after Taylor released her latest body of work – Folkore. Also, remember over ten years ago Kanye tried interrupting Taylor Swift’s VMA speech, which was the beginning of a lot of squabbles between the pair.

