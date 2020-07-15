Tacha Shades Mercy Eke Over Launch Of New Merchandise

Popular reality TV star, Tacha has taken a swipe at her colleague, Mercy Eke over the launch of her new merchandise.

Information Nigeria recalls Tacha recently launched her own clothing line named after a slang which she popularized while in the House in 2019.

The name of the clothing line is ‘NLNT’ which is an acronym for “No Leave No Transfer” and she released items like bags, sports wears, and other few stuffs.

On Tuesday, Eke also launched her own merchandise under her luxury clothing brand.

The 2019 BBNaija winner made customized shirts and sweat tops with the inscription; “I just want to relas and be taken kiaruf”, a statement which she also popularized.

Reacting to the news, one of Tacha’s fans made a video in which he asked her to release a song mocking those fond of copying her.

Tacha then retweeted the video with the words; “TO COPY THIS TUNE PRESS “89” and added a number of laughing emojis.

See her tweet below: