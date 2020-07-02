Tacha Praises Toke Makinwa, Tiwa Savage For Rocking Outfits From Her Clothing Line (Video)

Popular reality TV star, Tacha has expressed her gratitude to singer, Tiwa Savage and media personality, Toke Makinwa for their support.

This comes after Tiwa Savage and Toke Makinwa made a video in which they showed off their dancing skills while wearing outfits from the reality TV star’s new clothing line named No Leave No Transfer (NLNT).

Taking to Instagram, Tacha re-shared the video clip with a caption which reads;

“EMPOWERED women, empower WOMEN💗

@tokemakinwa @tiwasavage have INFLUENCED my LIFE in different POSITIVE ways words truly cannot EXPRESS my APPRECIATION🙏🏽🙏🏽

Thank you Queens for your PART in my JOURNEY🙏🏽❤️🔱

•

@tiwasavage rocking “NO COMMENT”

@tokemakinwa rocking “I PIN” Available on @nlnt89 link in Bio”

Watch the video