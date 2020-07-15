Suspect In Killing Of Serge Aurier’s Brother Hands Himself In To Police

A suspect in the murder case of Serge Aurier’s brother has handed himself in to French police.

The Tottenham star’s brother, Christopher Aurier was shot dead on Monday morning July 13, in an alleged “love dispute” and a man turned himself into cops on Tuesday evening.

The suspect who cannot be named because of French privacy laws is being held after admitting to murdering the 26-year-old, according to French outlet L’Equipe.

Local newspaper La Depeche claims that the incident may have arisen because of a “love dispute”. Christopher was shot in the abdomen outside a nightclub in Toulouse on the Boulevard de Thibaud in the French city before the killer fled the scene. He was then pronounced dead at Toulouse University hospital.