Success Doesn’t Happen Overnight, Yul EdochieTells Upcoming Artists

Popular Nollywood actor and producer, Yul Edochie, has taken to social media to advice up and coming actors.

The actor, in his post shared that everyone is looking at getting successful quickly but stressed that it’s a gradual process.

Advice the Nollywood starters, he asked them to be patient as their time will eventually come.

Sharing on Twitter, he wrote: “Dear new & upcoming actors, calm down, success doesn’t happen over night. It takes time to build. Even disappointments follow for the process. The fame I have today took 15yrs of hardwork to build. For some people, even more. Don’t beef, respect your seniors.

Your time will come.”

See His Post Here: