Singer, Waje Laments How Expensive Things Have Become (Video)

Popular Nigerian singer, Waje, has shared just how expensive things have become since the pandemic.

The singer, in her Instagram story update, stressed that things becoming this expensive are making her go bankrupt.

Recall that the singer had earlier expressed how her finances may push her to quit music as this isn’t the first time she is opening up on how things are hard.

READ ALSO – God Has A Billionaire Husband Material For You -Maduagwu Tells Waje

Waje went further to say that she had bought a Mango at the price of one thousand Naira.

See Post Here: