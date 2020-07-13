Singer Waje Blasts Nigerian Men Who Won’t Allow Their Widowed Mothers Remarry

Singer, Waje weighed in on a hot debate on Twitter which involves women remarrying after losing their husbands.

A number of men stated that their fathers are allowed to remarry but they will not allow their mothers remarry if their fathers die.

The singer, who is a single mum of one, shared her opinion saying;

“Some men are selfish, Fathers, brothers, sons etc. When a man loses his wife, he’s advised to marry against because people understand that he has needs. But for women, everyone assumes her needs are her children. Adulthood as taught me to appreciate my mother even more. Those years of being by herself, I secretly wonder how she coped. Children should want nothing but happiness for their parents. If finding someone other than their dad or mum, why not?”

See her post below: