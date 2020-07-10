Shehu Sani Mocks Magu Over Letter To IGP, Asking For Bail

A former federal lawmaker, Shehu Sani has attacked the suspended acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission(EFCC), Ibrahim Magu for filing for bail, following his detention on allegations bordering on fraud and embezzlement of funds.

Sani, who spoke via his official Twitter handle described the former anti-graft chief as a ‘maggot’ for applying for bail, while he denied him same during his arrest.

He tweeted, “The Maggot wey no gree give me bail now wan bail.

“If dem take am into that underground Cell, him go meet those rough guys inside,wey dem body be like concrete. Him body go tell am. Me ma na softly softly I lived with them before I come leave them peacefully.”

