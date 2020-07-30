Repentant Boko Haram Member Kills Father In Borno, Ali Ndume Reveals

Ali Ndume, senator representing Borno South says the federal government must stop wasting resources in rehabilitating repentant Boko Haram insurgents because many of them have returned to killings.

The lawmaker said this on Wednesday, when he featured on a programme on the BBC Hausa, adding that his people do not accept the programme.

He said: “One of them killed his biological father, stole his wealth and returned to the bush.

“Many of them have gone back to their old ways.

“These people are like Khawarij [perverted persons].

“Many among those rehabilitated have gone back to their old ways.

“They will never repent.

“Government should know what to do with them, but not re-introducing someone to you, who has killed your parent or your relations and, it’s not to apologize to you but to the government, thinking that the government had failed and he was being cuddled to reintegrate.

“This programme is unacceptable to our people.

“The right thing is for the government to stop it.

”If the government is sincere about this thing [programme], those in the IDP camps should be trained in various trades and vocation, to help them start a new life,” he added.

About 882 ex-Boko Haram insurgents have been rehabilitated by the federal government through a programme introduced by the military under operations Safe Corridor in 2016 with the sole aim to reintegrate repentant Boko Haram.

