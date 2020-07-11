Regina Daniels Officially Introduces Her Son To The World

Popular actress, Regina Daniels has officially introduced her son, Munir Ned Nwoko to her fans and followers on Instagram.

The movie star shared more photos from her child’s naming ceremony which was held on Friday with a caption which reads;

“Newborns represent life, hope and the promise of love. The arrival of my bundle of joy has been nothing short of excitement. Pure as an angel and as fresh as a blooming flower! Thank you all for your congratulatory messages, calls and sharing in our joy. Journey to motherhood begins. Meet MUNIR NEJI NED-NWOKO. follow @retvng to watch details on OUR CIRCLE“

Read Also: Regina Daniels, Ned Nwoko Unveil Name Of Their Son (Photos/Video)

See her post below: