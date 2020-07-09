Police Nab Robbers Behind Ondo Bank Robbery

The Nigeria police has announced the capture of the 7-man gang behind the Ile Oluji, Ondo state bank robbery where four policemen were shot dead.

According to a statement on the official Twitter handle of the police, the names of the suspects are: Tunbosun Ojo ‘m’ 42years, Ismaila Ojo ‘m’ 25years, Victor Oyeyemi ‘m’ 36years, Dele Ariyo ‘m’ 44years, Shola Oladimeji ‘m’ 50years and Olubodun Folayemi ‘m’ 44years.

In a statement on Thursday, police spokesperson, Frank Mba, said the suspects killed some persons during their operations, including six police officers, and carted away millions of naira in cash.

“Efforts are being intensified to arrest other members of the gang still at large and to recover other sophisticated weapons used in the operations,” Mr Mba said.

“In a similar vein, twenty-three (23) other suspects were also arrested by the Police operatives for their involvement in various crimes including armed robbery, kidnapping, illegal possession of prohibited firearms, car snatching at gunpoint, amongst other offences.”

“The following were recovered from the suspects: One (1) AK49 rifle, One (1) AK47 rifle, two (2) pump action guns, five (5) locally made guns, nineteen (19) locally made shotguns, one hundred and twenty-five (125) cartridges, one hundred and forty-five (145) AK47 ammunition, locally fabricated explosives and a Toyota Corolla vehicle with Reg. No. LSR 490 GC,” the statement read.

He said the suspects would be charged to court on conclusion of investigations.