Photoshopped Image Of Tonto Dikeh, Bobrisky As A Couple Emerges Online

Popular Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh recently shared a photo-shopped image of herself and her bestie, Bobrisky on her Instagram page.
The duo were photo-shopped as a couple taking a trip on a Yacht and their faces were placed on the bodies of some unidentified people.
Sharing the hilarious photo, Dikeh wrote;
“🤣🤣🤣y’all joke too much..
She is sexy thou..
@samklef na your hand work be this?
.
Beacation with boo @bobrisky222 🤣🤣🤣🤣“
See her full post below: