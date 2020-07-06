Photoshopped Image Of Tonto Dikeh, Bobrisky As A Couple Emerges Online

Popular Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh recently shared a photo-shopped image of herself and her bestie, Bobrisky on her Instagram page.

The duo were photo-shopped as a couple taking a trip on a Yacht and their faces were placed on the bodies of some unidentified people.

Sharing the hilarious photo, Dikeh wrote;

“🤣🤣🤣y’all joke too much..

She is sexy thou..

@samklef na your hand work be this?

.

Beacation with boo @bobrisky222 🤣🤣🤣🤣“

See her full post below: