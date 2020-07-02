Peter Okoye’s Wife, Lola Speaks On Her COVID-19 Experience (Video)

Singer, Peter Okoye’s wife, Lola Omotayo has come out to share the harrowing experience she went through after she contracted Coronavirus, COVID-19.

Information Nigeria recalls Peter had released a video in which revealed himself, his wife and their daughter Aliona, tested positive for the deadly disease.

Taking to Instagram, the singer’s wife expressed her heartfelt gratitude to well-wishers and friends, family and loved ones reaching out to them during that period.

Sharing her experience, the singer’s wife wrote;

“I want to thank my doctor Dr. Ayo who took good care of me, my family and staff. I want to thank everyone who reached out to us during this terrible Covid-19 experience. My dear friends and family, thank you so much for your love. Your phone calls and prayers helped me and my family heal faster. The grace of God is upon my family and I am so grateful to God Almighty. My love and prayers are with those currently battling this disease, you are not alone. We will continue to pray for your healing. For those who lost loved ones, we pray for you too my heart bleeds for your loss. We need to keep our parents safe. Please encourage older people to stay home. Please stay home. Load up on your vitamins. Vitamin C, Vitamin D, Vitamin B, Zinc! Covid-19 is real! The healing is slow but hopefully I will be 100% real soon. We need to beat this together. I love you all and I am so grateful to God for life.“

Watch the video below: