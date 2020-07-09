Osinbajo Asks IGP To Investigate Allegations Linking Him To Magu Funds

Vice president Yemi Osinbajo has written the inspector general of police, Adamu Mohammed via his lawyer, Taiwo Osipitan over allegations linking him to funds allegedly stolen by embattled RFCC boss, Ibrahim Magu.

Osinbajo in the petition asked the IGP to launch an investigation into the allegation and if the purveyor of the report is found guilty, a criminal proceeding should be launched against him.

Read Also: Shehu Sani Knocks Osinbajo For Saying Nigeria Is Running Expensive Govt

This is coming few hours after he released an official statement via his spokesman, Laolu Akande debunking the report as malicious and false.