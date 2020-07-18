Ondo 2020: I’m Ready To Apologise To Those I Have Offended ― Akeredolu

Ondo state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu on Saturday said he is ready to apologise to anybody he might have offended since he assumed office.

He said he is ready to do this if it would make peace reign in the state.

The state chapter of the ruling All Progressive Congress(APC) has been in disarray since the build up to the 2020 gubernatorial poll.

While meeting with the reconciliation committee of the party led by the Governor of Niger State, Abubakar Bello in Akure, the state capital, he called on other aspirants to allow peace reign within the party and the state.

According to him, “We must allow for peace. Let us get all of us, the aspirants, to sign that whoever wins, others will support him.

“Anybody I have offended I will apologise to the person. We must allow peace.”

“I want to assure you that this is a safe state for APC. We will win this state, except we come with shenanigans and today, it is a thing of the past. In a free and fair primary, we will win. Leaders and other members of the party must give room for reconciliation.”